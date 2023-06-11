Trump lawyer outlines defense in classified docs probe as Bill Barr makes startling comment

Miami, Florida - Donald Trump 's lawyer hinted Sunday at the indicted ex-president's defense strategy in the classified documents case, saying the files were declassified or personal mementos from his time in office and that the accusations are politically motivated.

A lawyer for Donald Trump insisted that her client had done nothing wrong in the classified documents case. © REUTERS

Trump is set to appear Tuesday in federal court in Miami on 37 charges, including violations of the Espionage act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material.



One of his lawyers, Alina Habba, argued Trump had done "nothing wrong" and would not take a plea deal to minimize fallout from the case as he seeks his party's nomination for the 2024 election.

"He would never admit guilt, because there was nothing wrong with declassifying documents," Habba told Fox News Sunday.

"This is completely politically motivated. It's election interference at its best."

Habba also portrayed Trump's opposition to federal agents rifling through his boxes during a search at his Mar-a-Lago home as frustration over officials going through his personal effects.

"He has every right to have classified documents that he declassified... things that are mementos, things that he has a right to take."

"So if I'm someone with documents that I have a right to have as the president who left the White House, do I want people rummaging through my personal items? No," she added.