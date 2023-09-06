Fani Willis takes shots at fake electors in new filing in 2020 election case

Atlanta, Georgia - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded to a request from a fake elector involved in her 2020 election case against Donald Trump and 18 other defendants who seek to have their trial moved to federal court.

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis filed a response after a defendant in her 2020 election case requested to have their trial moved to federal courts. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Willis' office submitted a 27-page filing that rebuked an "improbable theory" proposed by defendant Shawn Micah Thresher that he should be considered a "federal official" although he was "a private citizen with no federal role, acting at the direction of the losing Trump presidential campaign."

"Defendant's argument is akin to claiming that a homemade badge could transform him into a genuine United States Marshal with all the powers afforded that position," Willis argued.

Several defendants have requested their trial be moved, including former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Willis went on, for the first time, to lay out a detailed case for the alleged "fraudulent elector scheme," in which Thresher, along with two others, is accused of "impersonating presidential electors by signing a certificate stating they were duly elected and certified when they had not been."

"His tortured effort now to cloak himself as an official federal elector is impossible to reconcile with his sworn testimony and leaves this Court with no basis to conclude he was acting as a federal official," Willis added.