Donald Trump enters plea in Georgia election interference case

Atlanta, Georgia - On Thursday, former President Donald Trump officially filed a plea of not guilty in the Georgia election interference case.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. © SAUL LOEB v AFP

Trump was scheduled to be arraigned in the case next Wednesday, but waived his right to appear in court, choosing instead to enter his formal plea through a court filing.



Two weeks ago, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced extraordinary racketeering charges brought against Trump and 18 other defendants for their alleged role in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Last week, he was arrested and booked at the Fulton County Jail, during which his mug shot was taken – a first for any US president. He was released on a $200,000 bond and given the inmate number PO1135809.

Trump's not guilty plea was expected, as he continues to argue his innocence in all the 91 felony charges he currently faces across four criminal indictments.