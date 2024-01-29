Biden goes off on "loser" Trump ahead of South Carolina primaries

Columbia, South Carolina - Over the weekend, President Joe Biden delivered a speech in South Carolina where he criticized Donald Trump ahead of the state's GOP caucuses.

President Joe Biden delivered a fiery speech on Saturday where he criticized Donald Trump for reportedly referring to fallen veterans as "losers." © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Biden delivered remarks during the First in the Nation Celebration and dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The president slammed Trump over recent reports that the Republican candidate allegedly described veterans killed in World War I as "losers" and "suckers" during his presidency.

"How dare he say that! How dare you talk about my son and all those lost like that," he shouted, referring to his late son Beau Biden.

"Look, I call them patriots and heroes. The only loser I see is Donald Trump."

These comments come as Trump has been dominating the GOP primaries, recently winning Iowa and New Hampshire, and is expected to be the party's nomination for the presidential elections.

The two faced off in 2020 with Biden winning the election, which Trump continues to claim was stolen from him. The former president is also currently facing federal charges for alleged efforts to overturn the results.

During his speech, Biden also mistakenly referred to Trump as "the sitting president," which has sparked ridicule from critics as both candidates have faced concerns about their age and possible cognitive declines.