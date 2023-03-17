Donald Trump: Prosecutors subpoena Mar-a-Lago staffers and aides over classified documents

Palm Beach, Florida - Prosecutors investigating the classified documents probe involving Donald Trump are leaving no stone unturned as dozens of staffers and aides at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate have been subpoenaed to testify.

Staff and aides at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate have been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury regarding the classified documents probe. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to CNN, special counsel Jack Smith issued the subpoenas to at least two dozen people at the resort, including restaurant workers, a housekeeper, and staff members that were seen on security footage helping move boxes from a storage room.

Several of Trump's aides and attorneys have also been served, including communications aide Margo Martin who appeared before the grand jury overseeing the probe on Thursday.

All parties are ordered to testify before the federal grand jury, which seeks to question anyone who may have information connected to the investigation.

"They're casting an extremely wide net – anyone and everyone who might have seen something," a source close to the case told CNN.

In August 2022, the FBI raided the estate, finding classified documents that were taken from the White House at the end of Trump's presidency.

Trump has since been under investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act by the Department of Justice.