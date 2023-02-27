Donald Trump says Democrats are already attempting to "steal" the 2024 presidential election

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has claimed that efforts are being made by his opposition to "steal" the 2024 presidential election from him.

Like a broken record or a poorly written episode of The Twilight Zone, Trump has repeated a mantra that he's become infamous for.

"Crooked Democrat Prosecutors, many of them Racists in Reverse, are trying to steal a second Presidential Election," the former president shared on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump went on to urge his supporters to tap into the same rage they felt following his defeat by President Joe Biden in 2020, which resulted in hundreds of people storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"They did it in 2020, and we're not going to let them do it again in 2024. MAGA!!!"

His statements came only hours after his attorneys reportedly said they "lost 100% confidence" in Georgia's probe looking into Trump's role in the January 6 attack after a spokesperson for the jury shared questionable comments to the media.