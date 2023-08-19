Donald Trump to reportedly ditch GOP debate in favor of Tucker Carlson!

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump will skip the first Republican primary debate next week and will instead sit for an online interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to a bombshell report!

Ex-President Donald Trump (l.) will reportedly skip the first Republican primary debate in favor of sitting down for an interview with Tucker Carlson. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & GIORGIO VIERA / AFP

Trump has taken a will-he-or-won't-he approach to the debate for weeks, arguing that his massive polling lead over the rest of the Republican primary field should effectively exempt him from participating in the forum. He had said that he would make a final decision on the debate this week.



A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign declined to confirm the decision to sit down with Carlson instead, which was first reported by The New York Times reported on Friday.

The first GOP debate is set to take place in Milwaukee next week. So far, at least eight candidates have met the Republican National Committee’s participation criteria, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s seen as the most serious challenger to Trump.

Trump’s decision to forego the debate in favor of an interview with Carlson, a conservative commentator and close ally, is a blow to Fox News, which is hosting the first debate.

He attended a private dinner earlier this month with network executives, who lobbied him to attend the debate, but has been recently taking pot-shots at what he perceives as unfavorable coverage.