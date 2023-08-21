Donald Trump's bond and bail conditions set ahead of Georgia arraignment
Atlanta, Georgia - Former President Donald Trump has agreed to the bond amount and bail conditions set by the court for his Georgia election trial.
According to The Guardian, Trump's bond was set at $200,000 in the case, where he faces charges of racketeering, criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation, filing false documents, and making false statements.
The case was the result of a two-year investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.
Last week, Willis announced charges against Trump, along with 18 other defendants, marking his fourth criminal indictment of the year.
Monday's court filing also shows the bail conditions Trump has agreed to, which includes a vow that he "shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness."
"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," the filing adds.
Donald Trump's bail conditions take aim at his social media behavior
Trump has frequently used social media to attack and slander his political and legal opponents.
Immediately after being warned against doing so in his separate federal election interference case, he took further shots at the case's judge on his Truth Social platform.
Willis has given Trump and the other 18 defendants until Friday to turn themselves in for arraignment.
Cover photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP