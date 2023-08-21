Donald Trump's bond and bail conditions set ahead of Georgia arraignment

Atlanta, Georgia - Former President Donald Trump has agreed to the bond amount and bail conditions set by the court for his Georgia election trial.

Donald Trump and his legal team have agreed to a $200,000 bond amount and several bail conditions for his 2020 election interference case in Georgia. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

According to The Guardian, Trump's bond was set at $200,000 in the case, where he faces charges of racketeering, criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation, filing false documents, and making false statements.

The case was the result of a two-year investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.

Last week, Willis announced charges against Trump, along with 18 other defendants, marking his fourth criminal indictment of the year.

Monday's court filing also shows the bail conditions Trump has agreed to, which includes a vow that he "shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness."

"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," the filing adds.