Donald Trump warned over "inflammatory" statements in election case

Washington DC - The judge handling the case against Donald Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election warned him on Friday against making "inflammatory" statements and said she would not allow a "carnival atmosphere" at his eventual trial.

Donald Trump was warned by the judge handling the 2020 election case against him about making an "inflammatory" statements. © SCOTT EISEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the stern warning at a hearing between prosecutors and defense attorneys held to decide what the former president can reveal publicly about the case as it proceeds to trial.

"I will take whatever measures are necessary to protect the integrity of these proceedings," Chutkan said during the 90-minute hearing at a federal courthouse in downtown Washington.

"Inflammatory statements about this case which could taint the jury pool," Chutkan said in comments clearly directed at Trump and his attorneys, would force her to "proceed to trial quickly."

Special counsel Jack Smith has asked for the trial of the former president to begin on January 2, 2024 - nearly three years to the day after Trump supporters stormed Congress in a bid to halt certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

Defense attorneys for Trump are expected to seek a later trial date. Chutkan is to set a date for the start of the trial at a hearing to be held on August 28.

The 77-year-old Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges that he plotted with aides to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was not present for Friday's hearing.

The judge said she would ensure that the former president's rights "as a criminal defendant" are respected, but his First Amendment free speech rights are "not absolute."

