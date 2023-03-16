Donald Trump's feud with Ron DeSantis heats up after ethics complaint

Tallahassee, Florida - A Donald Trump -supporting Super PAC has filed an ethics complaint against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, taking the rivalry between the two up a notch or two.

A pro-Donald Trump Super PAC called Make America Great Again Inc. has filed an ethics complaint against governor Ron DeSantis, requesting he be suspended from office. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & MediaPunch

On Wednesday, the Make America Great Again Inc. PAC filed a 15-page complaint to the Florida Commission on Ethics, calling for a probe into whether DeSantis' recent political activity has been in violation of state law.

The filing accuses the governor of running a "shadow presidential campaign" while using his book tour and campaign contributions to serve "his personal political objectives" and "personal financial gain at the expense of Florida taxpayers."

The complaint requests that the committee to either suspended him from office, publicly censure him, or hit him with a fine.