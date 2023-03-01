Donald Trump calls Ron DeSantis "wheelchair over the cliff kind of guy" in bizarre attack

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump shared a new bizarre rant on social media, accusing Florida governor Ron DeSantis of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.

The former president has always been known for shamelessly attacking his opposition, but his latest jab seems to show him swinging left to do it.

He took to Truth Social on Tuesday to share his newest gripe with the Florida politician.

"Great Poll numbers are springing forth for your favorite President, me, against Ron DeSanctus (& Biden)," Trump shared. "I guess people are finding out that he wanted to CUT SOCIAL SECURITY & RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO AT LEAST 70, at least 4 times. LIKEWISE WITH MEDICARE, WANTED BIG CUTS."

"HE IS A WHEELCHAIR OVER THE CLIFF KIND OF GUY, JUST LIKE HIS HERO, failed politician Paul Ryan, the FoxNews ratings destroyer who led Mitt Romney's Presidential Campaign down the tubes," he added. "GLOBALIST'S ALL! WE WANT AMERICA FIRST!!!"

Clearly, Trump is using the leftist position to troll DeSantis, who is seen as Trump's biggest rival for the Republican primaries, despite him not having announced his bid for presidency.

Trump made the same claim on the platform earlier in February, also adding, "He is a RINO in disguise!, whose Poll numbers are dropping like a rock. Good luck Ron!​"