Ron DeSantis chimes in on extradition after Trump indictment

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on the indictment of former President Donald Trump and gave his Republican rival full backing.

After news broke that Donald Trump will be indicted, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (r.) declared he would not extradite the former president from his state. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & ZUMA Wire

DeSantis was among the many, many people sharing their thoughts shortly after news of the indictment broke, parroting other Republican's talking points that argue the Manhattan grand jury's investigation into Trump is only politically motivated.

"The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head," he said. "It is un-American."

DeSantis also took a leaf from the Trump playbook by attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whom he called "Soros-backed," a usual conservative dog-whistle.

While Trump resides in Florida, he must be brought to New York for arraignment next week, but law enforcement will have to go through DeSantis first.

"Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda," DeSantis declares.

The grand jury voted Thursday to proceed with indicting Trump, making him the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

While the case remains sealed and the charges against Trump have yet to be publicly revealed, many Republicans have come to his defense. But as one of Trump's biggest political opponents at the moment, DeSantis' choice to stand by him raises a lot of questions.