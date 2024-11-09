Special counsel Jack Smith hits pause on Trump election interference case

Washington DC - A federal judge on Friday granted a request by Special Counsel Jack Smith to pause the case against Donald Trump for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith (r.) requested to vacate the filing deadlines in an election interference case against president-elect Donald Trump. © REUTERS

In a filing with District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, Smith noted that Trump won the White House race this week and is to be inaugurated as president on January 20, 2025.



He asked Chutkan to vacate the filing deadlines in the case "to afford the government time to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy."

Chutkan granted Smith's request without comment.

The Justice Department has a long-standing policy of not prosecuting a sitting president.

Smith said he would file a status report with the court by December 2.

Trump is accused of conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding – the session of Congress called to certify Joe Biden's win, which was violently attacked on January 6, 2021, by a mob of the former president's supporters.

Trump is also accused of seeking to disenfranchise US voters with his false claims that he won the 2020 election.