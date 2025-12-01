Ex-boyfriend of dead National Guard soldier says she opposed Trump deployment: "It's pointless"
Washington DC - The ex-boyfriend of Sarah Beckstrom, the Army specialist who was killed near the White House last week, recently revealed how she felt about President Donald Trump having deployed troops in the nation's capital.
During an interview with CNN, Adam Carr – who dated Beckstrom for six years before breaking up a month before her death – was asked if he thought Beckstrom believed that the West Virginia National Guard should have been deployed in Washington DC, where she was fatally shot while on patrol last week.
Carr explained that her feelings appeared to be "mixed," as she had been deputized but then felt like she had "no rights to do anything."
"She was like, 'People spit towards us, cuss at us, throw things at us, and we can't do nothing,'" he claimed.
"She couldn't detain nobody. She couldn't stop them from doing wrong. It was – they told them to call the cops."
He went on to say Beckstrom "wanted to make the difference," but felt that the guard's presence was "pointless."
"She's like, 'I get why we're here. Crime is bad, but it's pointless if we can't do anything,'" he added.
President Donald Trump responds to Sarah Beckstrom's murder
Back in August, President Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops to the nation's capital in what he claimed was an effort to "clean up" the city's crime.
The move has been met with heavy criticism, as data from DC police showed that crime had already been on a steady decline in recent years, and it was seen as an unnecessary display of excessive force.
On Wednesday afternoon, 20-year-old Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe were on patrol near Washington's Farragut West metro station – not far from the White House – when a gunman opened fire, shooting the two at close range.
Trump announced that Beckstrom was killed in the incident, while Wolfe was fighting for his life.
The gunman was later identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwa from Afghanistan, who reportedly worked with the US Army in his country.
The president's administration quickly began targeting Afghan nationals for deportation, and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services suspended all Afghan applications indefinitely.
In his interview, Carr went on to describe Beckstrom as a "loving, caring person" who "had a huge heart," and revealed that he had still been in love with her despite their breakup.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP PHOTO / US ATTORNEYS OFFICE/HANDOUT & JIM WATSON / AFP