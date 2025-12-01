Ex-boyfriend of dead National Guard soldier says she opposed Trump deployment: "It's pointless"

Washington DC - The ex-boyfriend of Sarah Beckstrom, the Army specialist who was killed near the White House last week, recently revealed how she felt about President Donald Trump having deployed troops in the nation's capital.

The ex-boyfriend of slain National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom (l.) allegedly revealed how she felt about Donald Trump (r.) deploying troops to Washington DC. © Collage: AFP PHOTO / US ATTORNEYS OFFICE/HANDOUT & JIM WATSON / AFP

During an interview with CNN, Adam Carr – who dated Beckstrom for six years before breaking up a month before her death – was asked if he thought Beckstrom believed that the West Virginia National Guard should have been deployed in Washington DC, where she was fatally shot while on patrol last week.

Carr explained that her feelings appeared to be "mixed," as she had been deputized but then felt like she had "no rights to do anything."

"She was like, 'People spit towards us, cuss at us, throw things at us, and we can't do nothing,'" he claimed.

"She couldn't detain nobody. She couldn't stop them from doing wrong. It was – they told them to call the cops."

He went on to say Beckstrom "wanted to make the difference," but felt that the guard's presence was "pointless."

"She's like, 'I get why we're here. Crime is bad, but it's pointless if we can't do anything,'" he added.