Explaining Donald Trump's decades-long feud with the NFL ahead of planned Super Bowl visit

New York, New York - Donald Trump will make history on Sunday when he becomes the first sitting US President to attend the Super Bowl , writing a new chapter in an often-strained relationship with the NFL that has been marked by decades of animosity.

A keen sports fan, Trump's links to America's most popular sport stretch back to the early 1980s, when he first sought to join the exclusive club of NFL team owners by attempting to purchase the Baltimore Colts.

Thwarted on that occasion, he went on to buy a team in the US Football League (USFL), set up as a spring-summer alternative to the autumn-winter NFL.

Trump was subsequently the driving force behind an acrimonious lawsuit filed by the USFL which accused the NFL of operating a monopoly, with the goal of forcing a USFL-NFL merger.

Although a jury found in favor of Trump's USFL, the league was awarded only $3 in damages, effectively leading to the league's decision to close in 1986 amid multi-million dollar losses.

Trump's first presidential term, meanwhile, witnessed a series of running battles against the NFL and its players, most notably following Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the playing of the US national anthem in protest at racial injustice.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. He's fired!'" Trump roared at a September 2017 rally in Alabama.

That led to a wave of player protests across the NFL, with more than 200 players kneeling during the national anthem in solidarity with Kaepernick and in defiance of Trump's rhetoric.

"Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game, and all of our players," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in response to Trump's remarks.

Several teams from the NFL and other sports opted to skip the traditional White House reception offered to championship-winning teams in a snub to Trump.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl winners in the 2017-2018 season, were disinvited by the White House after several players said they would not attend.