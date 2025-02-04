Will Donald Trump attend Super Bowl LIX?

New Orleans, Louisiana - Donald Trump will make history by becoming the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl when the NFL season reaches its climax in New Orleans this weekend, reports said Tuesday.

Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday. © REUTERS

CNN, citing a White House official, said Trump was expected to attend Sunday's game at the Caesars Superdome, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson, a native of Louisiana, is also in talks to attend, CNN reported.

The White House did not immediately confirm the report when contacted by AFP.

If confirmed, Trump would be the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl, by far the biggest annual event on the American sporting calendar.

Then-President George HW Bush took part in the ceremonial coin toss for the 2002 Super Bowl – also in New Orleans – and performed the duty again at the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston, won by the New England Patriots. Ronald Reagan also performed a coin toss from the White House for the 1985 Super Bowl.

This year's Super Bowl broadcaster, Fox, meanwhile, will air a pre-recorded interview with Trump in the pre-game build-up to Sunday's game, Fox News said Tuesday.

Trump has often had an uneasy relationship with the National Football League, and has regularly criticized the sport's commissioner, Roger Goodell.