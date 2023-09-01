Far-right news network baffled by interview with possibly fake Donald Trump
Centennial, Colorado - Far-right news network Real America's Voice allegedly did an interview with former President Donald Trump... but now they can't decide if it was actually him.
On Thursday evening, the network conducted a 17-minute interview with a caller who claimed to be Donald Trump, but after sharing a clip to social media, some viewers aren't convinced.
"He's the most incompetent president in history and the most corrupt," the caller says in the video, speaking of President Joe Biden.
"It's incredible if he gets to the starting gate. He's physically incapable, and he's mentally worse than physically."
"It would be a miracle to me," he adds.
Though the caller sounds like Trump and shares his usual divisive rhetoric while using his iconic mannerisms, social media users have pointed out how choppy and artificial the voice sounds, comparing it to an AI recreation or impersonation.
Was Donald Trump actually behind the interview?
Host John Solomon, who conducted the interview and has experience working with Trump in the past, told The Daily Beast that he personally spoke with Trump's campaign to set up the interview and insisted the voice was not AI.
"You can call the staff and check with them yourself," Solomon argued. "It was definitely President Trump without any doubt."
While Trump hasn't said publicly if he was actually on the call or not, he did share the clip to his Truth Social platform shortly after midnight on Friday.
