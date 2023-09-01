Far-right news network baffled by interview with possibly fake Donald Trump

Centennial, Colorado - Far-right news network Real America's Voice allegedly did an interview with former President Donald Trump ... but now they can't decide if it was actually him.

A caller claiming to be Donald Trump conducted an interview with a far-right news network, but many are convinced it was actually a voice generated by AI. © Collage: Win McNamee / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday evening, the network conducted a 17-minute interview with a caller who claimed to be Donald Trump, but after sharing a clip to social media, some viewers aren't convinced.

"He's the most incompetent president in history and the most corrupt," the caller says in the video, speaking of President Joe Biden.

"It's incredible if he gets to the starting gate. He's physically incapable, and he's mentally worse than physically."

"It would be a miracle to me," he adds.

Though the caller sounds like Trump and shares his usual divisive rhetoric while using his iconic mannerisms, social media users have pointed out how choppy and artificial the voice sounds, comparing it to an AI recreation or impersonation.