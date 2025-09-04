Federal judges slam Supreme Court for ruling in Trump's favor with little explanation
Washington DC - A number of federal judges recently criticized the Supreme Court for constantly overturning their rulings to favor President Donald Trump without giving much explanation.
In a recent interview with NBC News, a dozen federal judges from across the country – appointed by both Democratic and Republican presidents, including Trump – explained that a pattern has developed where they are handed cases involving the Trump administration, and the judges do proper legal research to reach a ruling.
If the ruling is not to Trump's liking, the president and his allies "criticize the judges in harsh terms" and file an appeal with the conservative-majority Supreme Court, which has made a habit of rejecting decisions while giving little to no explanation as to why.
Ten of the judges argued that the Supreme Court should better clarify their rulings, as they "leave lower court judges with little guidance for how to proceed," and a "short rebuttal" makes it appear they "did shoddy work and are biased against Trump."
One judge suggested the Supreme Court is "undermining the lower courts," leaving them "thrown under the bus," while another called it "inexcusable," as it appears "they don't have our backs."
A judge appointed by former President Barack Obama adversely argued that "the whole 'Trump derangement syndrome' is a real issue."
"As a result, judges are mad at what Trump is doing or the manner he is going about things; they are sometimes forgetting to stay in their lane," the judge added.
Trump turns to the Supreme Court to push his agenda forward
Since he was re-elected earlier this year, Trump has waged a much more aggressive agenda than in his first term, seeking to completely revamp the federal government in a more conservative image.
His efforts have included signing countless executive orders with legal implications, deporting thousands of undocumented migrants without due process, and shutting down a number of federal departments and agencies.
As most of these efforts have faced legal challenges, the Trump administration has relied on "shadow dockets" – which are emergency cases that move faster than normal ones – to get quick decisions from the Supreme Court.
NBC News reports that the Supreme Court has so far granted more than 70% of Trump administration requests to block lower court rulings.
In comparison, Trump's predecessor, former President Joe Biden, only filed 19 applications throughout his entire four years in office, with only 10 – barely over half – being granted by the Supreme Court.
