Former classmate of suspected Trump shooter recalls tense exchange over politics
Bethel Park, Pennsylvania - A former classmate of Thomas Crooks, the suspected shooter behind the recent assassination attempt against Donald Trump, recalls his personal interactions with the troubled young man.
In a recent interview with Fox News, Vincent Taormina told a story of how Crooks confronted him at Bethel Park High School during a class discussion on politics in 2016.
"I brought up the fact that I'm Hispanic and, you know, I'm for Trump. And [Crooks] said, 'Well, you're Hispanic, so shouldn't you hate Trump?'"
After Taormina responded that he believed Trump was "great," he claimed Crooks "called me stupid – or insinuated that I was stupid."
On July 13, during a campaign rally in Butler, PA, Crooks opened fire, wounding Trump and three others and killing one bystander. Crooks was quickly "neutralized" by a Secret Service sniper.
Authorities are still investigating the incident and Crooks, interviewing over 100 witnesses and people who know him in an attempt to uncover a motive.
Inquiries so far have revealed that Crooks was a registered Republican but had donated to a Democrat cause in the past, leaving authorities confused about his political leanings.
But Taormina explained that Crooks "just did not like politicians, especially with the choices that we had."
Classmate claims there were plenty of warning signs with Thomas Crooks
Taormina described Crooks as quiet but noted that whenever the subjects of politics or math were brought up, he would open up and tended to be "smug [and] arrogant" on the issues.
"He would just talk, talk and act like he knew everything, especially politics related, and he would say it in a tone that was like, 'I'm better than you,' in a type of way," Taormina explained.
He went on to dismiss claims that Crooks was a loner, insisting that he did interact with a small group of similar-minded friends.
Taormina even suggested that Crooks and his friends may have once called in "threats to shoot up our school" but had no evidence to support it.
"Everybody, anybody who knew him, should have seen something," Taormina added.
Cover photo: Collage: Rebecca DROKE / AFP & REUTERS