Former classmate of suspected Trump shooter recalls tense exchange over politics

Bethel Park, Pennsylvania - A former classmate of Thomas Crooks , the suspected shooter behind the recent assassination attempt against Donald Trump , recalls his personal interactions with the troubled young man.

In an interview, a former classmate of the suspected gunman, Thomas Crooks (r.), who recently tried to assassinate Donald Trump recalled a strange past exchange the two had. © Collage: Rebecca DROKE / AFP & REUTERS

In a recent interview with Fox News, Vincent Taormina told a story of how Crooks confronted him at Bethel Park High School during a class discussion on politics in 2016.

"I brought up the fact that I'm Hispanic and, you know, I'm for Trump. And [Crooks] said, 'Well, you're Hispanic, so shouldn't you hate Trump?'"

After Taormina responded that he believed Trump was "great," he claimed Crooks "called me stupid – or insinuated that I was stupid."

On July 13, during a campaign rally in Butler, PA, Crooks opened fire, wounding Trump and three others and killing one bystander. Crooks was quickly "neutralized" by a Secret Service sniper.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and Crooks, interviewing over 100 witnesses and people who know him in an attempt to uncover a motive.

Inquiries so far have revealed that Crooks was a registered Republican but had donated to a Democrat cause in the past, leaving authorities confused about his political leanings.

But Taormina explained that Crooks "just did not like politicians, especially with the choices that we had."