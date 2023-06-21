Former Donald Trump attorney faces the music for alleged election interference

Los Angeles, California - John Eastman, a former attorney for Donald Trump , may be disbarred from practicing law for his role in allegedly trying to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to The Daily Beast, a disbarment hearing began Tuesday, which is looking into Eastman's involvement in a legal plot that sought to keep Trump in the White House.

State bar prosecutor Duncan Carling argued that Eastman participated in "increasingly desperate attempts to overturn the election," and he was "fully aware in real time that his plan was damaging the nation."

"Dr. Eastman sought at every turn to avoid every public test of his theory, and he privately confessed… that his theory had no chance of persuading the court," Carling added.

Randal Miller, Eastman's attorney, says his client was acting within his First Amendment rights, stating, "Lawyers get to argue debatable issues, which is what Dr. Eastman did."