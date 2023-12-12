Former Mar-a-Lago employee claims Donald Trump called him repeatedly after he quit

West Palm Beach, Florida - A former employee of Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago estate is now a witness in the classified documents case and has claimed Trump and his associates repeatedly contacted him after he quit.

On Monday, CNN reported that the unnamed employee received a call directly from the former president within days of quitting his job at the private golf club.

Trump expressed concern about why the worker wanted to leave after two decades of service to the club and later described the employee as a "good man."

The worker's resignation came only three months after the club was raided by FBI agents, who seized boxes of classified documents Trump allegedly took from the White House after his presidency.

Now, the worker is a witness in special counsel Jack Smith's legal case against Trump, as an indictment alleges he was witness to several instances related to the mishandling of the documents, including helping to move boxes around the club at Trump's request.

Trump's phone call was the first of what led to many correspondences from Trump and his team, who called the employee for a number of reasons leading up to the charges being fired, including being offered legal aid paid for by Trump, offered complimentary tickets to a golf tournament, and pleas for him to return to his job.