Former Trump Tower doorman claims Donald Trump had a secret love child
New York, New York - A former doorman at Trump Tower who was previously paid off to silence his claims that Donald Trump had a secret love child wrote a book about his experience.
As stated in District Attorney Alvin Bragg's 34-count felony indictment of the former president, Trump allegedly helped orchestrate a "catch and kill" scheme, where he and others would pay hush money to suppress negative stories about him ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
One such payment of $30,000 was given to a doorman at Trump Tower after he made claims that Trump was hiding a child he had out of wedlock with a concierge that also worked at the building.
That doorman was Dino Sajudin (51), and he self-published a book in 2021 about his experience, aptly titled Trump Doorman.
In the book, Sajudin writes that the Trump Organization "reminded me of the gangsters of Brooklyn" that he used to see in his neighborhood growing up.
He describes the concierge as a Colombian-born woman that was often rude to tenants, and seemed to get special treatment from the Trump family.
At one point, Sajudin says a higher up within the company told him the woman was the mother of a daughter she had with Trump, adding "when you have Trump's kid, you can do whatever the hell you want to."
"Little Tiffany and Ivanka are not the only girls out there carrying the big guy’s DNA," Sajudin writes.
He goes on to claim that he began complaining to his union boss about the concierge, but was warned by Trump Organization officials to keep quiet. Soon, he was forced to resign and was "blacklisted" from his union.
Dino Sajudin's story doesn't hold any merit
In 2018, both the Associated Press and The New Yorker did extensive investigations into Sajudin's claims about the secret child, but came up with very little. The supposed concierge at the center of the story told AP that the story was "all fake," and the supposed daughter and her real father also denied the rumors.
The hush money payment made to Sajudin is relevant to Alvin Bragg's grand jury probe as Trump made other payments – including one to porn star Stormy Daniels and another to playboy model Karen McDougal – and illegally concealed them through months of false business entries.
Just about everyone has concluded that Sajudin's story has no merit, but Donald Trump's "catch and kill" tactic may come back to haunt him.
Cover photo: Collage: Dino Sajudin & IMAGO / Kyodo News