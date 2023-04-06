Former Trump Tower doorman claims Donald Trump had a secret love child

New York, New York - A former doorman at Trump Tower who was previously paid off to silence his claims that Donald Trump had a secret love child wrote a book about his experience.

A former doorman at Trump Tower in New York wrote a book claiming Donald Trump fathered a secret love child. © Collage: Dino Sajudin & IMAGO / Kyodo News

As stated in District Attorney Alvin Bragg's 34-count felony indictment of the former president, Trump allegedly helped orchestrate a "catch and kill" scheme, where he and others would pay hush money to suppress negative stories about him ahead of the 2016 presidential election.



One such payment of $30,000 was given to a doorman at Trump Tower after he made claims that Trump was hiding a child he had out of wedlock with a concierge that also worked at the building.

That doorman was Dino Sajudin (51), and he self-published a book in 2021 about his experience, aptly titled Trump Doorman.

In the book, Sajudin writes that the Trump Organization "reminded me of the gangsters of Brooklyn" that he used to see in his neighborhood growing up.

He describes the concierge as a Colombian-born woman that was often rude to tenants, and seemed to get special treatment from the Trump family.

At one point, Sajudin says a higher up within the company told him the woman was the mother of a daughter she had with Trump, adding "when you have Trump's kid, you can do whatever the hell you want to."

"Little Tiffany and Ivanka are not the only girls out there carrying the big guy’s DNA," Sajudin writes.

He goes on to claim that he began complaining to his union boss about the concierge, but was warned by Trump Organization officials to keep quiet. Soon, he was forced to resign and was "blacklisted" from his union.