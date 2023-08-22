Fox News bans Donald Trump team from Wednesday's GOP debate "spin room"

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - As Donald Trump refuses to participate in the upcoming GOP debate, Fox News, which is hosting the event, has banned those not participating from attending.

Donald Trump's campaign team will not be attending the GOP debate as Fox News has banned aides of candidates who are not participating from attending. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, eight Republican presidential candidates will face off at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum arena in the GOP's first debates of their primary election.

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest son; his fiancée; Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle; and other prominent Trump allies had planned to attend, but now that might not be the case.

According to Axios, a memo recently shared by Fox says the post-debate "spin room" for the event – a space where campaign teams flex for their candidates – will now only be available to members of campaigns that are participating and guests of the media.

On Sunday, the former president declared that he would not be attending the debate, arguing that he has "legendary" poll numbers and that the public "knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had."

He has also refused to sign a loyalty pledge mandatory for all candidates which stipulates that candidates will back whomever the Republican primary winner is.