Gavin Newsom slams Trump as "invasive species" following Prop 50 victory

Houston, Texas - California Governor Gavin Newsom recently took aim at President Donald Trump and Republicans amid the ongoing redistricting battle.

During a recent speech, Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump and the Republican Party's controversial redistricting efforts.

On Saturday, Newsom gave a speech in Texas praising the state's Democrats for fighting against Governor Greg Abbott's redistricting effort.

"You didn't just have your backs here, you had our backs in the state of California," Newsom told the crowd.

"We were looking for a fight, not only that we can win, but a fight worth fighting for. And that is why I'm here."

Back in August, Texas Republicans, at Trump's command, approved measures adopting a new district map that is expected to favor GOP candidates in next year's midterm elections.

Newsome countered the move by proposing Proposition 50 – a measure aimed at redrawing California's electoral map – which passed last week.

In his speech, Newsom went on to urge his party to set their sights on taking back control of the currently Republican-majority government.

"We cannot rest until we take it back," he stated. "There is no more important race in our lifetime than the House of Representatives and taking back the House."

The governor also fired shots at Trump, pointing to recent polls showing support for the president has reached record lows.

"We're dealing with an invasive species by the name of Donald Trump," Newsom told the crowd. "He is a historic president, however. A historically unpopular president, under every key category... that's hard to do!"