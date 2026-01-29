Georgia official denounces FBI raid of voting center as "intimidation"

Washington DC - A senior official in Georgia on Thursday dismissed an FBI search of a local election center, at the heart of Donald Trump 's unfounded allegations of election fraud in 2020, as "intimidation."

The FBI on Wednesday searched the main election facility in Fulton County, which includes the state capital Atlanta, seeking records related to the 2020 vote. Ballot boxes were seized.

"As you all know by now, yesterday, shortly after noon, until around nine o'clock last night, the FBI made a surprise execution of a criminal search warrant at the Fulton County Elections hub," County Chairman Rob Pitts told a press conference.

"Fulton County has been targeted for years because I stood up to Donald Trump's big lie, refused to bend to pressure," Pitts said.

"Every audit, every recount, every court ruling has confirmed what we, the people of Fulton County, already knew: our elections were fair and accurate, and every legal vote was counted," the official added. "These ongoing efforts are about intimidation and distraction, not facts."

Trump narrowly lost to Biden in Georgia in 2020, and he urged a state election official in a phone call before the tallies were finalized to help him "find 11,780 votes" he needed to win.

Trump and 18 codefendants were charged with racketeering and other offenses in Georgia in 2023 over their alleged efforts to subvert the results of the vote in the southern state.