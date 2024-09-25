Haitian group seeks criminal charges for Trump and Vance over pet-eating claims

Springfield, Ohio - A non-profit group recently filed criminal charges against presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance , for pushing a long-debunked conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants in Ohio.

On Tuesday, The Haitian Bridge Alliance, a grassroots organization that advocates for fair and humane immigration policies, announced that they had filed charges in a Springfield municipal court regarding "the baseless and malicious comments" the two have made about the local Haitian community.

The group argued that the politicians "led an effort to vilify and threaten" the Haitian community and has asked the court to "affirm probable cause that they committed multiple crimes and issue arrest warrants" against them.

In recent weeks, Trump and Vance have aggressively pushed the unfounded claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield have been killing and eating their neighbors' pets.

Despite the fact that numerous city officials, the city's mayor, and the state's governor have said there is "no evidence" to support the allegations, the two have insisted on pushing it anyway.