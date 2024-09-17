Springfield hit with dozens of bomb threats amid racist lies about Haitian migrants

Springfield, Ohio - The town of Springfield has seen some three dozen bomb threats as it endures being the center of Republican-boosted lies about immigration , Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Monday.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced 33 bomb threats have targeted the town of Springfield since Republican-backed lies took off about Haitian migrants. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"We have received at least 33 separate bomb threats," DeWine told a news conference in the city.

They were all hoaxes, he said, adding that some of them have come from a foreign country, which he did not name.

Racist rumors, amplified by top Republicans including presidential candidate Donald Trump, have falsely said that the town's Haitian immigrant community is stealing and eating people's pets and causing a crime wave.

Since Trump declared "they're eating the dogs" at last week's presidential debate, threats of bombings, shootings, or other violence have poured in, including on Monday when two schools were shut down.

Some Haitian migrants living in the city have told AFP they feared for their lives. The mayor has said he is receiving death threats.

It was unclear if DeWine's figure included the threats about shootings and other violence, or the bomb threat made Monday against the Ohio state legislature in Columbus.