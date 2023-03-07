Hope Hicks meets with prosecutors in Donald Trump hush-money probe

New York, New York - Hope Hicks , former spokesperson to Donald Trump , met with prosecutors looking into hush-money payments the ex-president made to women.

Donald Trump's former spokesperson, Hope Hicks (r.), reportedly met with Manhattan prosecutors for several hours on Monday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Hicks was spotted with her lawyer, Robert Trout, leaving the Manhattan district attorney's office after spending several hours inside on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The former White House communications director went in just days after Trump's former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and former lawyer Michael Cohen faced questioning on the same matter.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to arranging payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal in an attempt to keep them quiet about their alleged affairs with Trump.

Cohen gave Daniels $130,000 through his own company. The payment was reimbursed by Trump, whose company put it down to "legal expenses."

The publisher of the National Enquirer made McDougal’s $150,000 payment and then killed her story.