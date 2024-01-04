Donald Trump House report reveals shocking millions he made while president

Washington DC - The House Oversight Committee released a new report detailing how Donald Trump received millions of dollars from foreign governments during his presidency.

On Thursday, the committee released its report, which alleges that Trump received $7.8 million from 20 different foreign governments within at least two years of his four-year term.

In a forward included in the report, ranking committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote that the information was obtained from "actual receipts and records, and using the most conservative possible accounting methodologies," which took "years of aggressive litigation" against Trump to obtain.

The report details how Trump received money from countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, India, Afghanistan, and China, which was the highest bidder, paying the former president over $5.5 million.

The payments are a clear violation of the Constitution's foreign emolument clause, which prohibits the president from accepting money payments or gifts from foreign governments unless they are granted consent by Congress.