Melania Trump defends controversial Rose Garden renovation in new memoir tease

Palm Beach, Florida - In a new promo video for her upcoming memoir, Melania Trump promised to discuss her controversial decision to renovate the Rose Garden of the White House.

Melania Trump (r.) promised to discuss her decision to renovate the Rose Garden in a new promotional ad released on Friday for her upcoming memoir. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Friday, the former first lady shared a 31-second clip on social media, which featured photos of the White House, design plans for the renovation, and a photo of her unveiling the new garden.

"When the committee for the preservation of the White House asked me to renovate the Rose Garden, I felt a deep responsibility to respect tradition, and to preserve its grandeur for future generations," Melania said in the narration.

"In my book, I share the story of this journey, how my team and I worked to safeguard this piece of our history."

Back in July 2020, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Melania announced she would be overseeing the renovations.

While CNN reported that Melania planned to "restore the space to more resemble the original design" established by President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie Kennedy, in 1962, her unveiling was met with heavy backlash from critics.

In April 2021, after Joe Biden took over the White House, an online petition was started, requesting that new First Lady Jill Biden oversee restoring the garden to "Jackie's original design" and describing Melania's as "a boring tribute to herself."



On the one-year anniversary of Melania's unveiling, historian Michael Beschloss described it as an "evisceration" and "decades of American history made to disappear."