Jack Smith defends Trump prosecutions as House Judiciary Committee calls on him to testify

London, UK - Former federal prosecutor Jack Smith has come out in defense of his failed criminal cases against President Donald Trump as a House committee calls on him to testify.

In a recent interview at the University College London, Smith slammed critics who suggest that his investigations into Trump were politically motivated.



"The idea that politics would play a role in big cases like this, it's absolutely ludicrous, and it's totally contrary to my experience as a prosecutor," Smith told the crowd.

Smith also praised the team he enlisted to work on the cases, who he claimed "don't want to do anything but good in the world" and are not interested in politics.

In 2023, Smith was appointed special counsel to oversee cases involving Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the mishandling of classified documents the president took after leaving the White House after his first term.

After the documents case was dismissed by a judge, and the election case was dropped after Trump won reelection, Smith ultimately resigned from his role.

In August, Trump launched a probe into Smith, following through on promises to seek retribution against his political enemies. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Tuesday sent a letter to Smith demanding he testify before the committee.