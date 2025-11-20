Jamal Khashoggi's widow distraught over Trump's cozy meeting with Saudi crown prince

Washington DC - The widow of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi dissident journalist brutally killed in 2018 in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, voiced shock Wednesday over US President Donald Trump 's embrace of the Saudi crown prince.

The widow of Jamal Khashoggi has voiced shock over President Donald Trump's (r.) embrace of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (l.) at the White House. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"It did upset me a lot, and it was a disappointing," Hanan Elatr Khashoggi told AFP, saying that Trump was "misinformed" about Khashoggi.

"Jamal Khashoggi was a stable man, brave man, transparent man, and professional journalist," she said, disputing Trump's characterization of him as "extremely controversial."

Trump strenuously defended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the oil-rich kingdom's de facto ruler, when he welcomed him on Tuesday.

It was the Saudi prince's first White House visit since the 2018 murder of Khashoggi, who was strangled and then dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi was a US resident who wrote critically about the kingdom in The Washington Post.

US intelligence released by Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, said that the crown prince ordered the killing, but Trump insisted that his guest had been unaware.