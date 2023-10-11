RFK Jr. responds after siblings publicly denounce presidential campaign

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded after his siblings released a public statement denouncing his 2024 presidential campaign. © Collage: Jessica Kourkounis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, RFK Jr. sat down with the hosts of Fox and Friends to explain his "difficult" decision to leave the Democratic Party and declare himself as an independent candidate.

"I didn't feel that I had a choice," he explained, "and I feel it's the right thing right now because we're seeing that it's the same corporate donors that control both parties, and the parties are in paralysis."

After Kennedy announced his switch on Monday, his sister Kerry Kennedy released a statement, co-signed by his siblings Rory Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend, denouncing his candidacy, arguing that RFK Jr. "does not share the same values, vision, or judgment" of their father.

RFK Jr. says that while he loves his siblings, their assessment of him couldn't be further from the truth.

"All the issues that my father and my uncle believed in, if you went down and checked the box and I would check every box," he said. "So I believe I'm very much aligned with those things."