Joe Rogan reveals endorsement on eve of presidential election

Austin, Texas - Joe Rogan, the influential host of one of the world's top podcasts, delivered a last-minute endorsement of Republican candidate Donald Trump Monday, on the eve of a historically close presidential election.

Joe Rogan has endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump for president. © Mark Sutton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Rogan made the endorsement while promoting the latest episode of his popular show, The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured an interview with billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk.

Musk "makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way," wrote Rogan, on social media.

"For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump."

Rogan, a former mixed martial arts commentator, is known for his combative and anti-politically-correct style, and his podcast is especially popular among men.

Male voters are a key demographic for Trump. He appeared on Rogan's show for a nearly three-hour-long interview last month.