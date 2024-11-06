Jon Stewart tries to find the silver lining in Trump's re-election win
New York, New York - Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart tried desperately to give his viewers a message of optimism after Donald Trump won his bid for re-election.
Late Tuesday evening, as the results for the presidential election were rolling in and Trump was notably outperforming Democrat Kamala Harris, Stewart gave a speech during a live taping of The Daily Show, arguing that some may describe this moment as "the finality of our civilization," but in actuality, we "don't really know anything."
"This is the thing. We are all going to have to wake up tomorrow morning and work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be," Stewart explained.
"And I just want to point out," he continued, "that the lessons that our pundits take away from these results that they will pronounce with certainty will be wrong, and we have to remember that."
Stewart played clips of pundits after previous elections making broad predictions about the state of the nation as a result of the election, which, in retrospect, now seem ridiculous.
But the comedian went on to say, "I promise you - this is not the end."
"We have to regroup, and we have to continue to fight, and continue to work day in and day out to create the better society for our children for this world," Stewart added.
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Coppola & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP