Judge extends block on Trump administration's effort to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda

Annapolis, Maryland - A district judge in Maryland extended a block on attempts made by President Donald Trump 's administration to have Kilmar Abrego Garcia deported to Uganda.

The Trump administration's attempt to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia (r.) to Uganda has been blocked by a federal court. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

US District Judge Paula Xinis ruled on Wednesday that Abrego Garcia cannot be deported by President Donald Trump's administration until at least the end of October, while she considers a petition to block his removal.

Xinis' order extended an earlier judgment on Monday that issued a short-term block on Abrego Garcia's deportation. She announced that she intends to issue a final ruling within 30 days of the hearing, which is set for October 6.

Abrego Garcia is currently being detained at an ICE facility in Virginia after the Trump administration again tried to deport him, this time to Uganda.

Xinis' order also established that the Salvadoran must remain within 200 miles of the Greenbelt, Maryland courthouse "to preserve his access to both criminal and habeas counsel," making it unclear whether he'll need to be moved by ICE.

The Trump administration has obsessed over Abrego Garcia since it wrongfully deported him to a notorious El Salvador mega-prison in April.

After months of protests against his removal, which went against a court ruling, as well as a Supreme Court order for his return, it wasn't until June that Garcia was returned to the US.

He has since been charged with a wild assortment of crimes, including human smuggling, and held in custody for months. He was released earlier in August, but swiftly re-arrested.