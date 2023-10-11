Trump's Georgia trial to feature testimony from Alex Jones and RNC chairwoman

Atlanta, Georgia - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's Georgia election case has ordered Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to testify during the trial.

According to CNN, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee signed the orders after District Attorney Fani Willis, who has led the case, filed the request.

In the ruling, McAfee argues that both of them are "a necessary and material witness in this prosecution" and they "will be required to be in attendance and testify."

McDaniel, as the chairwoman of the RNC, "possesses unique knowledge concerning communications between herself and Donald Trump as well as communications between herself and John Eastman regarding the conspiracy to cause certain individuals to falsely hold themselves out as the duly elected and qualified presidential electors."

Jones, who has been ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims, led a protest on January 6 prior to rioters breaking into the Capitol building, and video footage shows Kenneth Chesebro marching with him.

Both Eastman and Chesebro were listed as defendants alongside Trump in the case, and all three have pled not guilty to all the charges brought against them.

An attorney for Jones told Politico that he "has nothing to offer" to the trial, and plans to not cooperate if he does have to testify by repeatedly pleading the Fifth.