Bernie Sanders voices "authoritarianism" concerns after Trump's LA protest response

Washington DC - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders recently criticized President Donald Trump for taking an authoritarian approach with his response to protests against immigration raids taking place in Los Angeles, California.

Senator Bernie Sanders (r.) recently criticized President Donald Trump (l.) for sending the National Guard to quell protests in Los Angeles. © Collage: Frank Franklin II / POOL / AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sanders was asked about Trump's decision to deploy 2,000 National Guardsmen to the LA area as the protests against aggressive raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents continue.

"We have a president who is moving this country rapidly into authoritarianism," Sanders argued.

The Independent Senator listed a number of ways Trump has exhibited authoritarian behavior during his second term, including suing media outlets that criticize him, going after universities that teach courses he doesn't like, and usurping the powers of Congress.

"This guy wants all of the power... he does not believe in the Constitution. He does not believe in the rule of law," Sanders continued.

"My understanding is that the governor of California [and] the mayor of the city of Los Angeles did not request the national guard, but he thinks he has a right to do anything he wants."

Sanders went on to argue that the country's future "rests with a small number of Republicans in the House and Senate who know better, who do know what the Constitution is about," and said, "It's high time they stood for our Constitution and the rule of law."