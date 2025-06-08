Bernie Sanders voices "authoritarianism" concerns after Trump's LA protest response
Washington DC - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders recently criticized President Donald Trump for taking an authoritarian approach with his response to protests against immigration raids taking place in Los Angeles, California.
During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sanders was asked about Trump's decision to deploy 2,000 National Guardsmen to the LA area as the protests against aggressive raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents continue.
"We have a president who is moving this country rapidly into authoritarianism," Sanders argued.
The Independent Senator listed a number of ways Trump has exhibited authoritarian behavior during his second term, including suing media outlets that criticize him, going after universities that teach courses he doesn't like, and usurping the powers of Congress.
"This guy wants all of the power... he does not believe in the Constitution. He does not believe in the rule of law," Sanders continued.
"My understanding is that the governor of California [and] the mayor of the city of Los Angeles did not request the national guard, but he thinks he has a right to do anything he wants."
Sanders went on to argue that the country's future "rests with a small number of Republicans in the House and Senate who know better, who do know what the Constitution is about," and said, "It's high time they stood for our Constitution and the rule of law."
Donald Trump uses technical provision to deploy the National Guard to LA
On Friday, several protests across the city against ICE raids turned violent, as federal agents – decked out in masks, tactical gear, and armed with assault weapons – responded to unarmed, non-violent protesters with aggression, pepper spray, and flash-bang grenades.
So far, over 100 immigrants and locals have been arrested.
Trump's deployment of the National Guard has been met with scrutiny, as a president doing so typically comes after a state governor requests it.
According to the BBC, Trump used a provision within the US Code of Armed Services titled 10 U.S.C. 12406, which allows the federalization of the Guard if "there is a rebellion or danger of a rebellion" against the government.
Both California State Governor Gavin Newsom and Democratic LA Mayor Karen Bass have decried the move, insisting that state and local officials had the situation under control. Newsom slammed the move as "inflammatory" and an attempt by Trump to create a "spectacle."
The guard had previously been deployed to LA upon a request in 1992 to respond to riots surrounding the assault of Rodney King by police officers, but Trump's effort marks the first time they have been deployed in the US without a request since 1965.
Cover photo: Collage: Frank Franklin II / POOL / AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP