Trump taunts LA protesters and California leaders with threats and insults in posting spree

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on a posting spree as Los Angeles descended into chaos amid his militarized response to anti-ICE protests.

President Donald Trump on Sunday called on federal agents to "liberate Los Angeles" as violent protests continue across the city. © Collage: ETIENNE LAURENT & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump ranted about the "once great" city of Los Angeles being "invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals."

"Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations – But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve‚" he wrote on Truth Social.

He went on to reveal that he is directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to "take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles" and end "these Migrant riots."

"Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free," he threatened.