Trump taunts LA protesters and California leaders with threats and insults in posting spree
Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on a posting spree as Los Angeles descended into chaos amid his militarized response to anti-ICE protests.
Trump ranted about the "once great" city of Los Angeles being "invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals."
"Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations – But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve‚" he wrote on Truth Social.
He went on to reveal that he is directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to "take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles" and end "these Migrant riots."
"Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free," he threatened.
President Donald Trump continues posting into the night
Trump's remarks come after mass protests against ICE raids continued across Los Angeles on Sunday.
The Republican escalated things further by sending 2,000 National Guard troops to the city, despite California Governor Gavin Newsom not requesting the assistance, which is typically the process when a president "federalizes" the guard.
Instead of working with state authorities and officials, Trump has sought to publicly demean them.
In separate posts on Sunday, he demanded Newsome and LA Mayor Karen Bass apologize for "the absolutely horrible job that they have done," and in another, he criticized LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell for not being more aggressive.
Trump continued posting about the protests throughout the night evening, using increasingly authoritarian language and claiming in one post that all the protesters are "paid insurrectionists."
Cover photo: Collage: ETIENNE LAURENT & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP