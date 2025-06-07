Federal agents turn LA into a war zone as ICE raid protests break out into violence

Los Angeles, California - Several recent protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles led to violence as federal agents aggressively carried out President Donald Trump 's mass deportation agenda.

Multiple protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles on Friday broke out in violence, with federal agents using military tactics to disperse crowds. © Collage: IMAGO / SOPA Images & Anadolu Agency

According to the New York Times, over 100 individuals were arrested on Friday as federal and ICE agents, decked out in masks and tactical gear and armed with assault weapons, executed federal search warrants in the LA area.

Shortly after 9 AM, agents raided Ambiance Apparel, a clothing wholesaler located in the city's Fashion District, less than two miles from Los Angeles City Hall.

The two armored trucks and other unmarked ICE vehicles were met by a group of angry protesters.

As agents attempted to clear the way for two white passenger vans filled with detainees, protesters followed the convoy, throwing eggs and other objects, leading to agents throwing flash-bang grenades at the crowd.

That same day, raids also took place at two Home Depot locations and a local restaurant.

Protesters eventually gathered outside the federal detention center where the detainees were taken, which led to agents firing less-than-lethal ammunition rounds and spraying pepper spray at the crowd.

By 7 PM, the Los Angeles Police Department declared the protests an unlawful assembly and held a line of officers in riot gear that ordered the crowd to disperse.