Federal agents turn LA into a war zone as ICE raid protests break out into violence
Los Angeles, California - Several recent protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles led to violence as federal agents aggressively carried out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.
According to the New York Times, over 100 individuals were arrested on Friday as federal and ICE agents, decked out in masks and tactical gear and armed with assault weapons, executed federal search warrants in the LA area.
Shortly after 9 AM, agents raided Ambiance Apparel, a clothing wholesaler located in the city's Fashion District, less than two miles from Los Angeles City Hall.
The two armored trucks and other unmarked ICE vehicles were met by a group of angry protesters.
As agents attempted to clear the way for two white passenger vans filled with detainees, protesters followed the convoy, throwing eggs and other objects, leading to agents throwing flash-bang grenades at the crowd.
That same day, raids also took place at two Home Depot locations and a local restaurant.
Protesters eventually gathered outside the federal detention center where the detainees were taken, which led to agents firing less-than-lethal ammunition rounds and spraying pepper spray at the crowd.
By 7 PM, the Los Angeles Police Department declared the protests an unlawful assembly and held a line of officers in riot gear that ordered the crowd to disperse.
California officials react to the violence
The ICE raids, which had assistance from federal agents with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, come as President Trump leads an aggressive effort to deport thousands of undocumented people – many of whom did not receive due process.
Countless videos of the violence have been shared around social media, with many showing unarmed and non-violent protesters being aggressively shoved and harassed by heavily armed agents in balaclavas.
In a statement, LA Mayor Karen Bass said she was "deeply angered" by the violence in her "proud city of immigrants," further arguing that "these tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety."
One video showed David Huerta, president of California's Service Employees International Union and a well-known immigration activist, being thrown to the ground and arrested as he appeared to be standing in the way of a van transporting detainees to the LA detention center.
California Governor Gavin Newsom reacted to Huerta's arrested, claiming the "respected leader" and patriot should not have been harmed "for witnessing government action."
