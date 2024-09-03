Lara Trump gets dragged after latest attempt at pursuing music career

Washington DC - Move over Taylor Swift – there's a new pop sensation in town, and she happens to be Donald Trump 's daughter-in-law.

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara (r.), has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after releasing her new song honoring first responders. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Ivan Apfel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last week, Lara Trump, the wife of the former president's son Eric and the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, released a music video for her new song alongside singer Madeline Jaymes titled Hero.

The track serves as an ode to firefighters and first responders, with Lara singing in the chorus, "You're climbing up the ladder and the screams getting louder. You're my hero."

The song didn't get much play after its release, as Lara's music career hasn't quite caught up with her rapid rise in politics, but on Monday, Meidas Touch Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski shared a clip from the video on X, and it quickly went viral, boasting over six million views to date.

Unfortunately, the reception of her song on social media has been pretty brutal, with critics on both sides of the political aisle being especially critical of Lara's singing.

One user claimed it sounded as though "Autotune [was] doing a lot of heavy lifting here," while another described it as "some tone-deaf s**t!"

"Where is Simon Cowell when you need him?" another joked.