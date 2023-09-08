Lindsey Graham and more Trump allies may have dodged a bullet in Georgia election case

Atlanta, Georgia - The special grand jury that led a pre-trial investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results in Donald Trump 's favor had recommended more Trump allies be charged, including Senator Lindsey Graham.

The special grand jury that investigated Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case also recommended Lindsey Graham (r.) and others to be charged. © Collage: ELSA & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It looks like a bunch of Trump allies have gotten off scot-free.

A report that was originally filed in December was unsealed on Friday. It revealed that the Georgia jury recommended indictments for more than just Trump and the18 other defendants who were charged.

The jury made recommendations for more bigwig Trump allies that have not been charged in the case – including Graham, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, attorney Cleta Mitchell, and former Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Several of the 23 jurors and three alternates voted against indicting them.

The jury, which does not have the power to issue indictments, eventually submitted their findings to District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the charges against Trump and the 18 defendants.