MAGA faith leader says Trump's victory has left Christians feeling "thrown under the bus"

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin - While most MAGA fans are overwhelmingly excited to have Donald Trump return to the White House, some Christian conservatives feel they've been pushed aside.

A Wisconsin faith leader recently expressed concern that President-elect Donald Trump is no longer interested in appealing to Christian voters. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Politico published an article by politics editor David Siders, who asked a handful of Republicans and Democrats about what they think 2025 will look like under Trump.

While Democrats were predictably unhappy, particularly taking issues with his promised agenda, most Republicans expressed enthusiasm.

Danielle Gallant – a member of the Republican state assembly in Henderson, Nevada – said that while Democrats have succeeded at "bringing a negative connotation to MAGA," that sentiment changed after billionaire Elon Musk endorsed Trump, as it is now "punk rock to be Republican."

But some Republicans are skeptical about how things are different this time around, including Timothy Bachleitner.

"The overarching picture of right versus left and liberal versus conservative, super excited about that... [But] he's gained so much support from different groups of people he no longer needs the conservative Christians to do what he needs to do, so they've been thrown under the bus," Bachleitner argued.

"He's got the RFK, and he's got the Tulsi Gabbard and Elon Musk and Joe Rogan – and that whole kind of independent individual has become full steam to allow him to say I no longer need to cater to a big part of my base, and I happen to be in that portion," he continued.

"So that breaks my heart," he added.