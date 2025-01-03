MAGA faith leader says Trump's victory has left Christians feeling "thrown under the bus"
Fond du Lac, Wisconsin - While most MAGA fans are overwhelmingly excited to have Donald Trump return to the White House, some Christian conservatives feel they've been pushed aside.
On Tuesday, Politico published an article by politics editor David Siders, who asked a handful of Republicans and Democrats about what they think 2025 will look like under Trump.
While Democrats were predictably unhappy, particularly taking issues with his promised agenda, most Republicans expressed enthusiasm.
Danielle Gallant – a member of the Republican state assembly in Henderson, Nevada – said that while Democrats have succeeded at "bringing a negative connotation to MAGA," that sentiment changed after billionaire Elon Musk endorsed Trump, as it is now "punk rock to be Republican."
But some Republicans are skeptical about how things are different this time around, including Timothy Bachleitner.
"The overarching picture of right versus left and liberal versus conservative, super excited about that... [But] he's gained so much support from different groups of people he no longer needs the conservative Christians to do what he needs to do, so they've been thrown under the bus," Bachleitner argued.
"He's got the RFK, and he's got the Tulsi Gabbard and Elon Musk and Joe Rogan – and that whole kind of independent individual has become full steam to allow him to say I no longer need to cater to a big part of my base, and I happen to be in that portion," he continued.
"So that breaks my heart," he added.
Are Christian voters losing their faith in Donald Trump?
Bachleitner is the chair of the Fond du Lac County GOP and minister at Mercy Seat Christian Church.
Founded in 1989, Mercy Seat has built an infamous reputation for preaching strong political stances, including their opposition to the LGBTQ+ community, abortion rights, and Covid-19 restrictions.
In 2020, the church's Pastor Matthew Trewhella made headlines when he warned during a city council meeting that implementing a mask mandate would be comparable to the atrocities of the Holocaust.
While he was running for chair of the local GOP, Bachleitner said Fond du Lac should "become a constitutional county that knows and understands its founding and become a sanctuary county for the unborn."
Since his dive into politics back in 2015, Trump has insisted that he is a staunch Christian and a regular reader of the Bible. Despite his long list of well-known sinful behavior, legal troubles, and damning accusations of criminal activity and sexual misconduct, he has always managed to significantly win over the Christian base.
But during the 2024 presidential race, Trump refused to come out in support of many issues that tend to be important to Christian voters, specifically a nationwide ban on abortion. His campaign also found him cozying up with celebrities and influencers that some feel either don't align or stand in opposition to Christian values.
Trump will soon host an event in Washington DC titled "One America, One Light Sunday Service," which has been criticized as "pay-to-pray" as tickets are only awarded to those that donate at least $100,000 to his Inaugural committee.
