Man with shotgun and loaded handgun arrested near Trump California rally

Coachella, California - A man found illegally in possession of a shotgun and a loaded handgun was arrested by sheriff's deputies assigned to protect a Donald Trump rally in Coachella, California, the Riverside County sheriff's office announced Sunday.

Riverside Country officers stand guard as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives at his rally in Coachella, California, on October 12, 2024. © REUTERS

The Secret Service said that it was aware of the arrest and that neither Trump nor rally attendees had been in any danger during the incident, which took place on Saturday.

"While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing," the organization tasked with protecting presidents and presidential candidates said in a joint statement with the FBI and the US Attorney's office.

The sheriff's team said the man, whom it identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller of Las Vegas, was later released on bail and faces a court hearing on January 2.

They added that the deputies, manning a checkpoint near the rally, arrested Miller as he drove up in a black SUV.

They later booked him at a local detention center on charges of possessing a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine.