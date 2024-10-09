Trump to hold massive rally at Madison Square Garden as he eyes blue states

New York, New York - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is reportedly about to set out on an "arena tour" that includes stops at large venues in blue states.

Trump campaign officials have confirmed the tour with Politico, revealing that it will include a rally near Coachella, California, on Saturday and another at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27.

The officials claim the venues were chosen because the campaign has recently seen "an uptick in public interest" and "crowd size growth."

In a statement regarding the Coachella visit, the Trump campaign took a shot at his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her allies, as "the notorious 'California Dream' has turned into a nightmare for everyday Americans."



"Californians are suffocating under rising prices for everything from groceries to housing, thanks to Kamalanomics," the campaign added.