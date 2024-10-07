Are Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar in talks to headline Coachella 2025?

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar have both reportedly told Coachella "no" to being the headliner next year – and here's why!

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar (l.) have both turned down the offer to headline Coachella in 2025. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & MIKE COPPOLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The annual music festival's future hangs in the balance as the event couldn't pull two of the industry's biggest artists.

According to Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw, RiRi and Kendrick each turned down the opportunity to headline Coachella for next April's two-weekend takeover in Indio.

Shaw shared, "But both passed, according to several people familiar with the matter."

The rejections have now left the festival's co-chair, Paul Tollett, allegedly "scrambling" for headliners.

The Not Like Us rapper is currently preparing for his anticipated 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, while Rihanna has largely been taking a break from music.

Though she has yet to drop a new album, RiRi has done a few gigs throughout the years – most notably the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, where she confirmed her second pregnancy.