Did Mark Meadows flip on Donald Trump in election interference case?

Washington DC - Has Mark Meadows, the former Chief of Staff to Donald Trump 's presidential administration, gained immunity after allegedly agreeing to testify in the federal 2020 election interference case ?

According to ABC News, sources close to the matter claimed Meadows has spoken with special counsel Jack Smith's team at least three times this year regarding the case. On one such occasion, they apparently went in front of a federal grand jury.

At one point Meadows allegedly told prosecutors that he directly advised Trump that he was being "dishonest" by spreading misinformation that the election was rigged. "Obviously we didn't win," a source quoted Meadows as allegedly saying.

With immunity, Meadows would be able to testify without fear of being charged – even if he shares details on the stand about illegal activities that he himself was directly involved in.

During his time as Chief of Staff, Trump considered Meadows one of his closest friends and allies. Investigators believe that their relationship could shed light on the allegations against the former president as they attempt to prove that he made efforts to subvert the 2020 election results.

Yet Meadows' camp has refuted the new report, and whether he will actually turn against Trump seems unclear.