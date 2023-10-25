Did Mark Meadows flip on Donald Trump in election interference case?
Washington DC - Has Mark Meadows, the former Chief of Staff to Donald Trump's presidential administration, gained immunity after allegedly agreeing to testify in the federal 2020 election interference case?
According to ABC News, sources close to the matter claimed Meadows has spoken with special counsel Jack Smith's team at least three times this year regarding the case. On one such occasion, they apparently went in front of a federal grand jury.
At one point Meadows allegedly told prosecutors that he directly advised Trump that he was being "dishonest" by spreading misinformation that the election was rigged. "Obviously we didn't win," a source quoted Meadows as allegedly saying.
With immunity, Meadows would be able to testify without fear of being charged – even if he shares details on the stand about illegal activities that he himself was directly involved in.
During his time as Chief of Staff, Trump considered Meadows one of his closest friends and allies. Investigators believe that their relationship could shed light on the allegations against the former president as they attempt to prove that he made efforts to subvert the 2020 election results.
Yet Meadows' camp has refuted the new report, and whether he will actually turn against Trump seems unclear.
Mark Meadows and Donald Trump react to the ABC News report
Meadows' attorney George Terwilliger later said in response to the report: "I told ABC that their story was largely inaccurate."
Trump also shared his reaction to the story in a lengthy Truth Social post, writing, "I don't think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stolen 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith."
"BUT," the former president continued, "when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you'll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone... [told] If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible 'MONSTER,' DONALD J. TRUMP, we won't put you in prison... if you can make up some really horrible 'STUFF' [about] him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington, D.C."
"Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards," Trump added. "I don't think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows?"
