Mark Zuckerberg throws jabs and shade at Elon Musk's cage fight details

San Francisco, California – Mark Zuckerberg has downplayed Elon Musk's suggestions that their rumored cage fight is close to being arranged, and told followers not to believe the X CEO's claims.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (r.) said he's "not holding his breath" for a cage fight matchup against X CEO Elon Musk, and that a date has not been agreed on. © Collage: REUTERS

The Meta owner said on social media platform Threads that none of Musk’s claimed plans had been agreed on. "Not holding my breath," he wrote.

On Friday, Musk wrote on his social platform X that he had asked Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and her culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano for an historic site for the battle.

"It will not take place in Rome," Sanguiliano said, adding that he had a "long and friendly conversation" with Musk. There had been speculation that two of the world's richest men would battle it out like ancient warriors at the Colosseum in Rome. Musk wrote on his site that Meloni and Sanguiliano had agreed to "an epic location" but he did not name it.

But later in the day, Zuckerberg said he would be the one to announce the location.

"If he (Musk) ever agrees to an actual date, you'll hear it from me," Zuckerberg wrote. "Please assume there is no agreement on anything he claims."