Trump takes credit as Mark Zuckerberg announces Meta will ditch fact-checking

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump has seemingly taken credit after Meta , the parent company of Facebook , decided to get rid of fact-checking on their social media platforms.

During a recent press conference, Donald Trump said he was "probably" the reason Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to get rid of fact-checking. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday a number of major changes to the company's moderation policies and practices in their effort to embrace free speech.

One of the most notable modifications was the decision to get rid of their fact-checking program, which will be replaced with a community-driven system similar to X's community notes.

During a press conference later that day, Trump praised the decision, as he said the company has "come a long way" and described Zuckerberg as "impressive."

When a reporter asked if he believed Zuckerberg did so as a response to the Republican's threats aimed at his sites in the past, Trump responded, "Probably. Yeah, probably."

Trump's comment comes after Zuckerberg recently visited him at his Mar-a-Lago estate and donated $1 million to his inauguration fund.

Zuckerberg also recently revealed that Meta added three new members to its board of directors, one of whom is Dana White – the CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship and a very close friend of Trump's.