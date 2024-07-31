Merrick Garland vows to appeal dismissal of Trump's classified documents case

Washington DC - Attorney General Merrick Garland recently broke his silence after the judge overseeing Donald Trump 's classified documents trial ruled to throw out the case.

In a recent interview, Attorney General Merrick Garland (l.) shared his reaction to a judge dismissing the classified documents case against Donald Trump. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Logan Cyrus / AFP

On Tuesday, Garland sat down for an interview with NBC News, where he was asked for his thoughts on Judge Aileen Cannon dismissing the trial on the grounds that special counsel Jack Smith, the head prosecutor chosen by the Justice Department to lead the case, was unlawfully appointed.

"Look, as you well know, I picked this room for this interview," Garland said. "This is my favorite room in the Justice Department. It's a law library.

"For more than 20 years, I was a federal judge," he continued. "Do I look like somebody who would make that basic mistake about the law? I don't think so."

Garland explained that he chose Smith using the same process employed for past special counsels and noted that "'Til now, every single court, including the Supreme Court, that has considered the legality of special counsel appointment has upheld it."

He went on to say that the Justice Department still believes the appointment was "constitutional and valid," which is why they are attempting to appeal Cannon's decision.